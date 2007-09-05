Think Secret Practically Promises iPod Touch/Nano Tomorrow, Pushes Stats

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

ipod-touch-flat.jpg Hi there. Here's a bit more party spoiler from the spies at Think Secret, who are all but promising that the iPod touch will be here tomorrow, at Apple's "The Beat Goes On" event. Check out these beefy stats. •3.5-inch touchscreen, ala iPhone. A hard drive, not flash, for pricing and capacity limitations. Wireless is not a sure thing, despite other rumors. •New Nano will have a 320 x 240 pixel resolution, 12GB or 16GB of memory.

I know, it's tough going into an Apple event Jaded. We already love/have/hate iPhones, so loving/hating/having anything lesser doesn't quite give us that foaming-at-mouth effect. [Thinksecret]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

