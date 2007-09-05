Think Secret Practically Promises iPod Touch/Nano Tomorrow, Pushes Stats

Hi there. Here's a bit more party spoiler from the spies at Think Secret, who are all but promising that the iPod touch will be here tomorrow, at Apple's "The Beat Goes On" event. Check out these beefy stats. •3.5-inch touchscreen, ala iPhone. A hard drive, not flash, for pricing and capacity limitations. Wireless is not a sure thing, despite other rumors. •New Nano will have a 320 x 240 pixel resolution, 12GB or 16GB of memory.

I know, it's tough going into an Apple event Jaded. We already love/have/hate iPhones, so loving/hating/having anything lesser doesn't quite give us that foaming-at-mouth effect. [Thinksecret]