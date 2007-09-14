The Xbox 360 Red Ring Of Death Shirt

Finally joined the Xbox 360 red ring club? Make it official with this Red Ring of Death T-Shirt from Split Reason. Besides the 2001 reference and the HAL-esque design of the lights, you'll also make a bold fashion statement when wearing this—one that says, "Hey, I'm not too proud to admit I play Xbox, but I've also been forcibly deprived of it and made to go outdoors for 22 days while it was in for repair. The line starts here, ladies." That, unfortunately, doesn't fit on a shirt. [SplitReason via Joystiq]