Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

The White iPod Has Gone Extinct

deadpod.jpg We all saw it coming, but now it's official, white iPods have become extinct. May we all bow our heads, and take a trip down memory lane.The white iPod might have started it all off, but sure enough it has been moved out of the spotlight.

spotlightipod.jpg Obviously there were the colorful Mini's, but they never had a white option to begin with. The first true blow came with the Shuffle going silver, exclusively.

shufflewhitetosilver.jpg

But nobody thought much of this since it was just a Shuffle, the lowest rung of the iPod totem poll. However, when the Nano quickly followed suit and moved to a white-less lineup, a warning shot had definitely been fired.

nanowhitetomulti.jpg Some buzz was generated by the obvious move to a color only selection, but it didn't matter because we always will have our premium big daddy iPod sporting the purest color of all.

But then earlier today Steve struck the final nail into whitey's coffin, the iPod Touch came sporting a svelte black look and the iPod Classic went with black & silver color options. Nowhere was a white iPod to be found.

regipodwhitetoblacksilver%20copy.jpg With one little event, Apple had dropped the color scheme that had started it all. Goodbye White iPod, you spun an entire electronics style movement, you will not soon be forgotten...as long as we have these stupid white earbuds to remind us.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles