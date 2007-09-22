The SF Chron gossip column is reporting that Woz and Kathy Griffin are engaged. If this is true, congrats! If not (as we think, since he said just last week that the two had actually never met yet), can we please stop talking about Woz and Kathy Griffin now? [SF Gate]
