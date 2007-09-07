The Note Toaster Design

Why leave notes to your family on a magnetic dry erase board on your refrigerator when you can write directly on the toaster where nobody will see it? Actually, this toaster doesn't actually let you write notes onto the toaster, it burns the note into the toast as well, which means your kid has plenty of time to read your reminders to them as they eat their breakfast. Or they can just shove the whole thing into their mouths and pretend they didn't see it at all. Either way, it's breakfast done right. [Yanko Design]