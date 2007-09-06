The Love Child of HP and Voodoo: Blackbird 002 Gaming PC Photos and Impressions

When HP acquired Voodoo PC, the boutique gaming maker, I could think of only one thing: What would a creative PC maker like Rahul Sood do with the resources of a small platoon of HP engineers? The Blackbird 002 is the first collaboration, built with lots of HP workstation and server innovations, and a few neat tricks like the the foot that keeps the PC off the ground for a sixth side of cooling. Unlike the Dell XPS line with its proprietary-sized components, this is fully standards compliant for when you want to rip out the guts and upgrade a few years later. The crazy thing is, this is the HP branded gaming PC with VoodooDNA: The gnarly Voodoo branded stuff is yet to come. The details:

•The case is all aluminum and the large pieces are stamped from a single sheet—only one factory in the whole of China can do this, and they usually do car doors. •The foot cal holds 800 pounds and is lit by an array of LEDs. •The back panel has LEDs •To help deaden the sound of fans, they're mounted deep in the front of the case. •There is a card reader and front mounted ports on the top. Click on the case to have it soft-open. •The front of the machine has •All components are tool-less. Except the back panel. Lo, there is a built-in tool kit for this! (Allen wrench) •The sixth side, the bottom, is an air intake. It has a mesh grill, but won't stop dust. This thing needs filters, in my opinion. Dust is everywhere, on every floor! •The graphics cards and other cards are in their own channel for cold air, and are secured by a single lid with springs and a latch. Card ends seem to be customized for this case, which is weird. Do you have you upgrade to HP cards later on? •The graphics cards and CPU are watercooled, but no peltiers, as they tend to add too much heat to the case, says Rahul Sood. The radiator and output fans, which look like 12cm fans (two of em) are roof mounted. •The VoodooDNA is their "ingredient brand". •The 5 drive slots for 3.5 inch HDDs are tool free, as well.

It is by far the most beautiful looking PC I've ever seen. I worry about the dust issue, but that could be easily fixed by adding filters.