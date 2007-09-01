While many of the wrist/arm based multimedia devices are improving, none of them can hold a candle to Danillo Mangini's Lobster. This oddly named prototype involves an LCD base unit about the size of an iPod Shuffle (or presumably a lobster tail) that straps on to your arm or wrist, but what sets the Lobster apart is its modular ability.Instead of being stuck with whatever capabilities the device came with, Mangini wanted the user to be able to customize the device to their liking by adding links such as GPS or a cardiometer. But to that same extent they could also go low profile and only snap on what they'll need for the day. Coming from a group of people who on any given day will have no less then 3 gadgets, this sounds like a beautiful dream. [Design Wave via Yanko]
The Lobster is One Modular Crustacean
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.