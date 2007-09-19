The I-Sobot in Action

Tomy's I-Sobot may be the world's smallest humanoid robot, but how does he move? Kind of like your dumb tubby friend from high school. He has stupid one-liner comebacks to many of your comments, "awesome" dance moves, karate actions that definitely leave something to be desired and he even loves playing the air guitar. If after seeing this video you still want one I-Sobot will go on sale next month for $299. [Makezine]