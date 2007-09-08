The DrumPants, Turning Musicians Into Instruments One Leg at a Time

And you thought ringtones were annoying. The DrumPants, created by Tyler Freeman, are the combination of two great inventions, MIDI instruments and pants. Basically he just gutted a MIDI keyboard and hooked it up to a couple piezo transducers wired into his pants that act as "drum heads". However, the result is actually pretty impressive. If you're truly interested in making your own, there are instructions over at his site as well as more videos. [Product Page via Fresh Creation]