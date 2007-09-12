Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

The Digi Makeover, Because it's Hard To Say 'You're Not Pretty Enough'

digi-makeover.jpgGirlTech, a company clearly run by mean little boys, brings us the Digi Makeover. Basically it's like a cheap PDA, but instead of keeping track of appointments, it shows you how to be less ugly. All you have to do is snap a quick head shot with the included camera, and poof, you're ready to go. By utilising the touchscreen you can choose from over 50 hairstyles and colours, or even add jewelry. And just in case your daughter or her friends have any self-esteem left, the Digi Makeover can also connect to your television for some big-screen critiquing. Now, that's family entertainment. [7 Gadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles