GirlTech, a company clearly run by mean little boys, brings us the Digi Makeover. Basically it's like a cheap PDA, but instead of keeping track of appointments, it shows you how to be less ugly. All you have to do is snap a quick head shot with the included camera, and poof, you're ready to go. By utilising the touchscreen you can choose from over 50 hairstyles and colours, or even add jewelry. And just in case your daughter or her friends have any self-esteem left, the Digi Makeover can also connect to your television for some big-screen critiquing. Now, that's family entertainment. [7 Gadgets]
The Digi Makeover, Because it's Hard To Say 'You're Not Pretty Enough'
