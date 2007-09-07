The Definitive Best Stuff Guide for IFA 2007

IFA 2007, allegedly the biggest consumer electronics fair in the world, had it all. But it happened on Labour Day weekend, so you probably missed all of our video hands-on and reviews of never-before-touched products. Here's the complete guide to the very best:The three hottest gadgets • The new Blu-ray camera from Hitachi works great, both the Blu-ray/hard drive hybrid model and the normal one, as you can see in our video hands-on. • The new Harman Kardon DVC600 is all about maximum power in a tiny package: it can record eight simultaneous HD streams and burn to Blu-ray using its Unix-based operating system. • We got a real technowoodie on our video hands-on with the new and absolutely amazing Canon EOS 1Ds Mark III. It was a prototype but we loved it.

The hands-on videos • The review of the Samsung YP-P2 and why it doesn't cut it. • Another iPod Killer that is not going to happen. See the hands-on video here. • The LG KU990 looks ok on video but it's not impressive at all when you use it. • Discover the new Philips Aurea from all possible angles • We checked the new Sony T200 digital camera and the automatic smile capture works perfectly. • The new Sanyo Xacti 1080p videocamera is extremely small and comfy. • The Hitachi 3D display looked great, specially for GPS and game apps. • See the glowing Lumalive shirt showing Pac-Man running across Addy's chest. • The output of the Samsung new DLP projector looks very good. • Another hot camera was the new Samsung HMX10: very small and nice to handle. • Philips had an experimental game called TagTiles. • We tried the Cowon Q5 and we weren't impressed at all. • Addy tries a stupid kung-fu Wiimote-wannabe that requires four modules attached to your arms and legs. Fun to watch. • I got to draw Batman on a Hitachi StarBoard.

The hands-on galleries • Check the amazing Casio Exilim from all possible angles, a camera which can shoot 60 images per second in photo mode and 300 frames per second in video. • Sharps experimental ultra-thin 1.26-inches displays will arrive in 2010 and we got a scoop: expect a 131-inch version then. • The new LG KU990 cellphone is not an iPhone killer and we tell you exactly why it sucks. • Shoe Pure 100 eliminates the smell of your shoes with ozone. • Loewe's new and upcoming flat TV designs are quite stunning and useful. • We played with the Griffin Evolve and the 150-feet range with several wireless speakers completely got us. • Samsung's new printers are indeed very sexy. • Opinions on the new Philips Aurea, from the perspective of not-so-geeky woman. • Philips showed a 132-inch 3D screen made with 42-inch panels. We weren't very impressed. • Two sound marvels: see our eyes-on with the Yamaha A-S2000 amp and their Yamaha NX-B02 Bluetooth Speakers.

Wacky world of IFA • We got "exclusive" photos of the new iPhone nano. Actually, it was just crap. • Addy got mad at Sharp and their stupidly large boxes on video. Get ready for tons of bleeped swearing. • The fingers-on with the infamous MP3 lederhosen and hunting jacket. • Addy sent all the readers a postcard from IFA posing next to a gigantic 102-inches Samsung plasma screen. • The Berlin conference centre looks like Battlestar Galactica and is full of sexy cylons. • In Germany they are crazy about PC case modding. The designs will give you nightmares.