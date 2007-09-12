Thanko's USB-Powered Laptop Fan Stand

Not only does this aluminium/steel laptop stand from Thanko look both solid and functional, it's got something Thanko's known for—USB Power. Inside the stand are two fans that blow room-temperature air into your hot laptop, which means you're keeping the laptop away from your tender gonads and helping your computer stay cool at the same time. Imagine that, Thanko coming up with a product that has USB and makes sense. Did they change management or something? [Thanko]