Thanko USB Warmer Cushion Warms Your Humps, Your Humps, Your Humps

The girl in the picture may look like she has just let one rip, but she is in fact enjoying the heat emitted from Thanko's USB Warmer Cushion.In case you are in any doubt about what the USB Warmer Cushion does; it is a cushion that you connect to your powered USB port, which will then raise the temperature of your web surfing bum. Thankfully, we never actually need to get off our seat and so our rears remain warm throughout the year. However, if you manage to occassionaly leave your seat and find it turns your goolies into brass monkey nuts on your return, well, the $25.83 price could not be more reasonable. [Sci Fi Tech]