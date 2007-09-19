Tetsuya Nakamura's Bathtub is as Bright and Dangerous as a Cheetah

I've always wanted my bathtub to look like it's flying through time, luckily, so does Tetsuya Nakamura. The designer has released a wildly-painted bathroom set that includes a pair of sinks, a tub, a step for a stairwell and a decorative column. The units are all made from sculpted fiber-reinforced plastic and will almost definitely attract wild animals.Nakamura encourages consumers to add their own custom paint job, which may prove pricey as the tub itself costs 3 million yen ($26,000) while the other items are 1.5 million yen ($13,000) each. By the way, a disclaimer specifically states that bathers should bathe at their own risk — so try not to get impaled by the faucet. [PinkTentacle via UberReview]