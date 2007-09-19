I've always wanted my bathtub to look like it's flying through time, luckily, so does Tetsuya Nakamura. The designer has released a wildly-painted bathroom set that includes a pair of sinks, a tub, a step for a stairwell and a decorative column. The units are all made from sculpted fiber-reinforced plastic and will almost definitely attract wild animals.Nakamura encourages consumers to add their own custom paint job, which may prove pricey as the tub itself costs 3 million yen ($26,000) while the other items are 1.5 million yen ($13,000) each. By the way, a disclaimer specifically states that bathers should bathe at their own risk — so try not to get impaled by the faucet. [PinkTentacle via UberReview]
Tetsuya Nakamura's Bathtub is as Bright and Dangerous as a Cheetah
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.