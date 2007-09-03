Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

TEN joins the Foxtel EPG, Seven still sulking

foxtel.jpgQuietly over the weekend (far as I can tell), Network TEN has joined the Foxtel EPG. It's been a long running 'negotation', but finally Foxtel users, and iQ users in particular, gain the benefit of actually seeing the stations programming in the schedule. Can any satellite users out there tell us whether this means you're now receiving TEN on your box?

UPDATE (10:44): Confirmed by Giz readers that satellite subscribers are now receiving TEN too. Thanks folks!

So it's now just Channel Seven still holding out on Foxtel. Not sure whether the bad blood over the C7 sport court case is going to cloud their judgment on the value of being part of the system, but if their TiVo deal is going to get a universal EPG I wouldn't be surprised if they turn up on there sometime soon as well. Let's hope, anyway. -Seamus Byrne

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles