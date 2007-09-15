Teabag: The Radio

We're not sure what was wrong with the traditional way of using a radio by twisting knobs, but this teabag radio seems to know something we don't. Duck Young Kong (no relation to King, Donkey or Hong), has designed this Tea-Time radio, which turns on by pulling out the antenna/teabag, and changes stations by twisting the rod. Pulling the thing further out makes it louder, and shoving it back in makes it softer. Maybe we're just old, but this seems like an unnecessary (and non-functional) change to something that doesn't need changing. [Yanko Design]