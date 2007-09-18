Taito Touchscreen Arcade Card Battle Game Looks Like MS Surface

Japanese arcade fans should get ready to pull out their lightning bolt, lightning bolt, lightning bolt, because this Taito touchscreen arcade game looks pretty awesome. The Engrish Google translation leaves us wondering at how exactly the game works, but from what we can gather, you put real cards onto the virtual board, which makes stuff happen on the video screen up top, which then determines whether you win or lose the battle. We're going to guess lose, since that's the only way the game will force you to plunk down another 500 Yen for four new cards. [Impress]