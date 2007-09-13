Tablet PC Screens Modded into a Giant DS

Someone has modded two tablet PC screens and a DS so that the touchscreen functions of the DS work on the larger LCD screens. Using a pass-through device, the DS is able to transfer data back and forth, allowing for more than just a fancy display. It looks like you still need to use the buttons on the DS for games that require them, but for a game like Meteos, which is shown above, this thing looks pretty awesome. The creator also documented his process with photos, showing this device is no hoax. Thanks, Jeromy. [Jumbotron DS]