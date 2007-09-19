Sweet Rogue-ish game for your mobile

Logan at Kotaku AU shares this link to a great time waster suited to most any mobile. Called 'Dweller', it's a Rogue / Nethack style game that should beat the hell out of your umpteenth run at Tetris, Minigolf or Snakes. Not that they're bad - they're good. But we all need to mix it up now and then, and Dweller sounds like a great way to accidentally miss your bus stop. [Dweller via Kotaku AU]