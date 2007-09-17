Bandai Namco isn't content on making weapon-based fighters for your game console, so they've delved into the sushi chef training business as well. this automatic sushi roller is the perfect toy for kids who are training to become a world renowned sushi shelf, as it rolls them up neatly and conveniently. It's also a good present for kids who aren't interested in sushi cooking at all, because it builds discipline and shows them who's boss. [Bandai Namco via Tokyo Mango]
Sushi-Rolling Toy From Bandai Namco
