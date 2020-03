It's been a while since we've posted mobile phone charms, but these sushi, chocolate and ice cream screen cleaners pass the test for fantastic charms we'd actually buy. They're exactly what they sound like—soft, felty screen cleaners that hang from your mobile, ready at a moment's notice to wipe the acne-causing facial grease from your screen. Only these are shaped like delicious foods that we really wish we were eating right now.

[Ideashow via Nerd Approved]