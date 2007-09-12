Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Survival Cocoon Lets you Hang out in Emergencies

81605_ietVIx8Y47VC04CdUMgLElimZ.jpg Industrial designer John Moriarty has come up with the Cocoon, a portable hanging emergency shelter that you sling from a tree and sit in, should you get into difficulties in the great outdoors. It'll keep you warm and dry, not to mention turn you into a laughing-stock when the park ranger eventually finds you, swinging like a psychedelic bird box, beneath a leafy bough. [Coroflot via OhGizmo!]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles