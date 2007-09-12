Industrial designer John Moriarty has come up with the Cocoon, a portable hanging emergency shelter that you sling from a tree and sit in, should you get into difficulties in the great outdoors. It'll keep you warm and dry, not to mention turn you into a laughing-stock when the park ranger eventually finds you, swinging like a psychedelic bird box, beneath a leafy bough. [Coroflot via OhGizmo!]
Survival Cocoon Lets you Hang out in Emergencies
