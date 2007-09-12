Super-Kamiokande Neutrino Observatory is Gigantic, Beautiful

This beautiful space is the Super-Kamiokande, a neutrino observatory in Hida City, Gifu, Japan. Located over 975 metres underground, it's "designed to search for proton decay, study solar and atmospheric neutrinos and keep watch for supernovas in the Milky Way." It consists of 50,000 tonnes of pure water surrounded by about 11,200 photomultiplier tubes (super sensitive light detectors), and all that stuff works together to produce science, I guess. The big empty chamber picture you see is the observatory drained of water. It's purdy.

[Super-Kamiokande via Coolhunting]