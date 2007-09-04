Supercomputing on a Budget

Tim Brom built this 26.25 gigaflop supercomputer from scratch, for only $2,500. Since then hadware costs have dropped, and it should now only cost you $1,256 to build the same machine. It's called MicroWulf, and is based around four microATX motherboards. Each motherboard has its own dual core CPU and 2GB of RAM, and communicates with the others over Gigabit Ethernet. A complete list of hardware is after the link, if you're tempted to build your own. [Oh Gizmo!]