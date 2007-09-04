Tim Brom built this 26.25 gigaflop supercomputer from scratch, for only $2,500. Since then hadware costs have dropped, and it should now only cost you $1,256 to build the same machine. It's called MicroWulf, and is based around four microATX motherboards. Each motherboard has its own dual core CPU and 2GB of RAM, and communicates with the others over Gigabit Ethernet. A complete list of hardware is after the link, if you're tempted to build your own. [Oh Gizmo!]
Supercomputing on a Budget
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.