Stormtrooper Replica Helmet Looks Great, Costs the Earth and Smells of Plastic

If you love Star Wars as much as us, you may want to sit down and be in a caffeine free, relaxed state before reading this. Here goes, Master Replicas has launched a limited edition Shadow Stormtrooper helmet. Awesome.

Instead of looking like a plastic turd as we were expecting, it actually looks rather smashing and we want. The production is seriously limited, only 500 pieces will be produced, and unless you are planning on starring in a Star Wars remake anytime soon, the shocking $649.99 asking price may be a little too steep. If you really want it, why not take a trip to a galaxy far, far away and bag your self a real Stormtrooper—it'll be cheaper. [eBay via Uberreview]