Following its appearance at a Samsung dealer event in the Netherlands, the ultra-slim G800 slider is getting a bit of attention &mdash mainly because of its 5 megapixel camera with 3 x zoom and Xenon flash. And then there's the small matter of the HSDPA and the micro SDHC card slot, making me think that the G800 will be Samsung's mobile TV phone. More pics and specs below. See what it says there? Now, onto storage. We already know that 8GB memory cards are in the offing, but microSDHC can support cards with up to 32GB of storage &mdash so I'm going to pull my Earl Hickey Thinking face and nod my head sagely. Meanwhile, more info. Tri-band GSM/EDGE 3.6Mbps HSDPA 5 megapixel camera 103 x 51 x 16.8 mm 2.4-inch QVGA display Bluetooth 2.0/USB 2.0 connectivity MicroSD and microSDHC flash memory support I know everyone's all "Touchscreen, touchscreen, I must have a touchscreen" at the moment, but that's not a bad alternative if you want something a little more discreet. [GSM Helpdesk and Let's Go Mobile via Unwired View]
Stolen Snaps of Samsung G800 Reveal 5 Megapixel camera with 3x Zoom
