Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Steve Jobs and O.J. Simpson Sued For Aiming Missiles at Prisoner's Brain

ojobs.jpgA lawsuit has been filed against Steve Jobs and O.J. Simpson, with allegations of Apple hiring O.J. as a hitman, exhibiting prejudice towards political prisoners by slashing iPhone prices, and cloning Dolly the sheep in 1998. Riches also claimed he is in danger of being radio wave warped by O.J. for possessing old cards of the Hall of Fame wack job.

For those unaware,the man making these accusations is 30-year-old Jonathan Lee Riches, a prisoner in South Carolina. And while the accusations he's making obviously aren't real, the court filings are. This isn't the first time Riches has done this. His handwritten documents may look amateur, but they are written in fluent legalese and still have to be processed by the court.Past efforts this summer included a $63,000,000,000 lawsuit against Michael Vick claiming he was an Al Queda operative and a $42,000,000 lawsuit against Barry Bonds and Hank Aaron's bat with allegations of cracking the liberty bell and giving Sadaam Hussein mustard gas. If anything, Riches' knack for being timely might earn him a new comedic genre of his own....and the wrath of Real Steve Jobs. [Apple Insider]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

