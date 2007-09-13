Steinway Gets Into the Extraordinarily Expensive Speakers Market

Steinway & Sons might be best known for their pianos … some of the finest in the world … but now they're looking to get into the living rooms of really rich guys who don't play piano in addition to those who do. Hence their new "Model D" stereo system, a half-ton, $150,000 behemoth that's probably nicer than whatever iPod dock you're currently using as a stereo. It's really classed up by the piano lacquer that it's finished with, and only 100 will be made. Hurry now, before they run out! [BornRich via Crave]