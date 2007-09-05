Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Steampunkish Stormtrooper, Boba Fett and Alien Look Almost Scarier Than the Originals

dsc01496.jpgJust what you want to see when you're doing the shopping at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai &mdash three bad-ass Steampunk nasties in the Al Jabber art gallery. Gallery below.

dsc01503.jpgdsc01499.jpgdsc01498.jpgdsc01497.jpg

Er, shouldn't that be the Al Jabba gallery? [Hombre Lobo via Boing Boing]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles