I love these Star Wars Kubricks because I have a soft spot for cult toy makers that work with big franchises. The characters for this series were taken from Episodes I-III, and feature the likes of Qui Gonn Jinn, naked C-3PO, and Annakin Skywalker before he grew a rat tail and allowed his hormonally raging manhood to overtake his Jedi state of mind. These are expected to come out in March of 2008 for about $96. [Instinctoy via Toys R Evil]
Star Wars Kubrick Toys
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.