Star Wars Kubrick Toys

I love these Star Wars Kubricks because I have a soft spot for cult toy makers that work with big franchises. The characters for this series were taken from Episodes I-III, and feature the likes of Qui Gonn Jinn, naked C-3PO, and Annakin Skywalker before he grew a rat tail and allowed his hormonally raging manhood to overtake his Jedi state of mind. These are expected to come out in March of 2008 for about $96. [Instinctoy via Toys R Evil]