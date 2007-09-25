Star Wars AT-AT Made of LEGO, Motorised for Your Amusement

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Here's a motorised LEGO AT-AT (All-Terrain Armored Transport) that's cool enough to be worth its $130 price. Notice its rotating laser canons, cockpit that actually opens and most importantly, its lumbering walking style. Hey, there's even a little Luke Skywalker hanging onto a grappling rope underneath. [LEGO, via boingboing Gadgets]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

