Trekkies, like what you see? The word from CEDIA is that these bad boys will be given out to consumers who buy a Toshiba HD DVD player and the Star Trek box set. No word on what kind of features this thing has. But hey, it's free and you can relive your childhood dreams of being Captain Kirk. [CE Pro via AVS Forums]
Star Trek Phaser Remote Control Is A Bribe From Toshiba and the HD DVD Camp
