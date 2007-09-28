Witness the Spyke robot in action, controlled from your computer via Wifi. Apparently designed for rich Frenchman who have condos in both NYC and Paris, it's got a camera, microphone, and speaker, allowing you to use it as a wee surveillance robot. You can also use it as the strangest Skype phone ever if you're so inclined. Alternatively, you can use it to spy on people who think it's just a harmless little toy. The world is your oyster! | Video by Richard Blakeley
Spyke Robot Does Its Thing on Video
