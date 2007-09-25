Samsung is probably wondering where these spy pics of its i-760 came from. Contrary to the design of the one we showed you almost a year ago, this one has a numeric keyboard on the front and slides to the side. Neato. And what's that next to it? The AT&T 8925? Yes, and its roots are the HTC Kaiser, with a 3MP camera, 320x240 screen, 128MB of RAM and Telenav GPS. Then there's the Verizon XV6800, but we've already shown you spy shots of that. Gallery below shows them all. For what it's worth, we think these are all just a bunch of me-too phones, one nearly indistinguishable from the other. [Mobility Today]
Spy Shots Emerge of AT&T 8925, Verizon i-760 and XV6800 Phones
