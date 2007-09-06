Looking to record things from your point of view without your subjects realizing they're being recorded? You know, for, uh, investigative journalism. Yes, that's it. Well, these ugly sunglasses happen to have a video camera built in. They have a pathetic 32MB of onboard memory, but you can upgrade that with an SD card. It'll even record sound for you, as you know that "investigative reports" just don't work as well without sound. It's too bad they're over $1,600. [Product Page]
Spy Glasses Let You Take Surreptitious POV Video
