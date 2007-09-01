A forum member on PPCGeeks patched up a version of Windows Mobile 6—complete with HTC's fancy home screen on the HTC Touch—for the aging Sprint and Verizon 6700 phones. It's not compatible with the 6800 (the Sprint Mogul, which already has WM6), so don't install it there. But if you want to get some extra life out of your old phone, here ya go. Since it's user-made, there are no guarantees that it won't brick your phone, however. [PPCGeeks]
Sprint, Verizon 6700 Get Unofficial WM6 Updates
