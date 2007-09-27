Sprint and Motorola Launch Cruise to Prove Xohm WiMax Runs Swimmingly

In order to simulate the most difficult WiMax reception scenario, Motorola and Sprint took reporters and analysts on a Chicago River (booze?) cruise. The service, which officially be ready for "pre-commercial" service by the year end, performed excellently, in spite of deliberate obstacles:

"Motorola has reached a significant milestone in the industry by proving through these demonstrations that mobile WiMAX is real and ready for commercial deployment," said Fred Wright, Motorola senior vice president, Home & Networks Mobility. "We tackled one of the most challenging environments — a river lined with tall buildings, 30 feet below street level, and crossed by numerous steel bridges — to bring this WiMAX experience to life."

Another portion of the test involved using WiMax while travelling 50mph in Chicago's El train. More technical details in the press release. [Press Release