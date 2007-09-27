Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sprint and Motorola Launch Cruise to Prove Xohm WiMax Runs Swimmingly

love_boat_WiMax.jpgIn order to simulate the most difficult WiMax reception scenario, Motorola and Sprint took reporters and analysts on a Chicago River (booze?) cruise. The service, which officially be ready for "pre-commercial" service by the year end, performed excellently, in spite of deliberate obstacles:

"Motorola has reached a significant milestone in the industry by proving through these demonstrations that mobile WiMAX is real and ready for commercial deployment," said Fred Wright, Motorola senior vice president, Home & Networks Mobility. "We tackled one of the most challenging environments — a river lined with tall buildings, 30 feet below street level, and crossed by numerous steel bridges — to bring this WiMAX experience to life."

Another portion of the test involved using WiMax while travelling 50mph in Chicago's El train. More technical details in the press release. [Press Release

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles