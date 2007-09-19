Sprint and Microsoft Debut Location-Aware Local Search

We already know how great Microsoft's Windows Mobile Live Search was, but combining with Sprint and adding location-aware searches? That's fantastic. The GPS location-aware that's going to automatically figure out what city you mean when you're searching for "Sushi Restaurants" isn't actual GPS—it's cellphone tower-based triangulation—but that's more than enough to figure out what city you're in. They're also introducing Tellme by Mobile, which is a voice interface to local searches, but since it's not a native Windows Mobile app, it may be slightly less stable and/or pleasing to use than the Live Search.