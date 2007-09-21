The deal here is that this is a credit card sized, 3mm thick, pedometer. Counts calories, distance, and steps. This makes a lot more sense than strapping a full sized pedometer to your arm or belt and living with it in tow. Most walking is probably done down city blocks, across the office to the laser printer, and through the mall during sale season. [Sportline via Digital Trends]
Sportline ThinQ Pocket Credit Card-Sized Pedometer
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.