Specs and Pics of the Samsung i780 Released

First spotted at Gitex in Dubai, Samsung's i780 is a GPS phone with full QWERTY keyboard and is expected to hit Europe, Sweden first, at the beginning of next year. There is speculation that could be the new Blackjack, but you can judget for yourself by looking at the specs, which are below.HSDPA/WCDMA/GSM/GPRS/EDGE connectivity (900/1800/1900 +2.1GHz) Windows Mobile 6 pro QWERTY keyboard Full Touch Screen 3.2 megapixel camera Front camera for video calls 2.55â€³ 320Ã—320 px 65K colour display Built-in GPS with Navigation client Bluetooth 2.0+EDR, WiFi b/g MicroSD memory card slot Dimensions:115.9 x 61.3 x 13.3 mm Unwired View