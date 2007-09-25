This Thermaltake Soprano keyboard has nothing to do with the seminal HBO mob drama, but you just know that Thermaltake was hoping to get a boost in their Google PageRank with that name. Chances are, an aluminium keyboard with a "scissor foot" design underneath the keys to provide for maximum comfort won't be as popular as the show, but hey, you never know. [Far East Gizmos]
Soprano Aluminium Keyboard is Completely Unrelated to the Jersey Mafia
