Sony's VPL-VW200 Flagship 1080p Projector

Sony's VPL-VW200 is being announced and it keeps the 1080p, Xenon bulb, and shape of its predecessor, the VPL-VW100. It also almost doubles in price, going for $15k. (The VPL-VW100 is $8k.) It also has new SXRD panels that can hit 120FPS, and a panel adjustment allows for fine tuning of RGB for perfect overlap.
The better native contrast ratio and the dynamic iris that help it do a total 35k:1 contrast ratio. And a new piece of glass (ARC-F, or All Range Crisp Focus) can be paired with the optional Anamorphic lens adapter. The HDMI port supports wide gamut color, and I don't know why, but there's ethernet in this thing.
BRAVIA VPL-VW200 Â· Combines the advanced features and technology associated with the legendary QUALIA 004 with the sleek form factor made popular by the VW100 projector. Â· Three separate newly developed high frame rate (120FPS) SXRD 1080P panels with both black frame rate insertion and motion interpolation modes. Â· Improved Native Contrast combined with Iris Delivers 35000:1 Contrast Ratio Â· New panel alignment adjustment insures precisely aligned R/G/B images. Â· Exclusive All Range Crisp Focus (ARC-F) glass lens optimizes SXRD panel performance. Â· Optional external anamorphic lens with new zoom mode. Â· High output Xenon cinematic lamp maintains ideal color temperature characteristics. Â· Improved auto iris brightness with variable manual setting. Â· HDMI with x.v.Color (wide color gamut) capability. Â· Supports multiple system control protocols. Â· Built-in Ethernet network connectivity. Â· BRAVIA Theatre Sync Â· Available this fall for about $15,000