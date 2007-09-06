Sony's VPL-VW200 Flagship 1080p Projector

Sony's VPL-VW200 is being announced and it keeps the 1080p, Xenon bulb, and shape of its predecessor, the VPL-VW100. It also almost doubles in price, going for $15k. (The VPL-VW100 is $8k.) It also has new SXRD panels that can hit 120FPS, and a panel adjustment allows for fine tuning of RGB for perfect overlap.

The better native contrast ratio and the dynamic iris that help it do a total 35k:1 contrast ratio. And a new piece of glass (ARC-F, or All Range Crisp Focus) can be paired with the optional Anamorphic lens adapter. The HDMI port supports wide gamut color, and I don't know why, but there's ethernet in this thing.