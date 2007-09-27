Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Sony's NW-A910 Series Video Walkman Smallest and Lightest for TV

sony01.jpgSony's latest Video Walkman series, the NW-A910, is to be released next month in Japan. Available in 16GB, 8GB and 4GB models, Sony claim it's the smallest and lightest device to watch and record digital TV on. And that's not all:

The 16GB model can record up to 100 hours of digital terrestrial TV, programmable up to a month in advance on MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 format. The battery will give you 36 hours' use if you're using it to play tunes on, and 6 hours if you're watching stuff. There's a noise-cancelling function, and the 2.4-inch liquid crystal screen has 320 x 240 resolution.

Music-wise, you can record from CD and MD players, it supports ATRAC, AAC, MP3, and WMA, and there are five sound modes to choose from: heavy; jazz; pop; unique; and custom. Oh, and you can store your pics on it as well.

Prices are around 45,000Â¥ for the 16GB A919, 35,000Â¥ for the 8GB A918 and 30,000Â¥ for the 4GB A916. That's $389, $302 and $259 respectively. [Impress through Google Translate]

