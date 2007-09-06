Sony's BDP-S2000es Flagship Blu-ray Player

Sony announced its BDP-S500 at IFA, but they were holding out on us until today. Their BDP-S2000es flagship bears the ES designation, which longtime Sony fans will recognize as their Elevated Standards gear. What do you get over the BDP-S500? Cleaner circuitry in the form of separate boards for audio and video, along with a sturdier chassis and IR-in. That's not a clear deal for $1300 (vs the $700 of the S500), but we're most disappointed with the lack of the profile 2.0 compatibility. When are Blu-ray players going to hit with the latest standard support?

Â· Elevated Standards (ES) single Blu-ray Disc player Â· Full HD 1080/60p with 24p True Cinema video output Â· Dolby Digital TrueHD/DTS-HD Master bitstream out via HDMI Â· Uncompressed multi-channel liner PCM Â· BD-ROM/DVD/CD playback Â· BRAVIA Theater Sync Â· DVD upscaling to 1080p via HDMI Â· AVC-HD with x.v.Color output Â· IR-in Â· High Quality, rigid construction with striking design Â· Separate audio/video boards for stunning sound and picture quality Â· Available this fall for about $1300