Sony's BDP-S2000es Flagship Blu-ray Player

Sony announced its BDP-S500 at IFA, but they were holding out on us until today. Their BDP-S2000es flagship bears the ES designation, which longtime Sony fans will recognize as their Elevated Standards gear. What do you get over the BDP-S500? Cleaner circuitry in the form of separate boards for audio and video, along with a sturdier chassis and IR-in. That's not a clear deal for $1300 (vs the $700 of the S500), but we're most disappointed with the lack of the profile 2.0 compatibility. When are Blu-ray players going to hit with the latest standard support?

Â· Elevated Standards (ES) single Blu-ray Disc player Â· Full HD 1080/60p with 24p True Cinema video output Â· Dolby Digital TrueHD/DTS-HD Master bitstream out via HDMI Â· Uncompressed multi-channel liner PCM Â· BD-ROM/DVD/CD playback Â· BRAVIA Theater Sync Â· DVD upscaling to 1080p via HDMI Â· AVC-HD with x.v.Color output Â· IR-in Â· High Quality, rigid construction with striking design Â· Separate audio/video boards for stunning sound and picture quality Â· Available this fall for about $1300

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

