Sony Updates VAIO AR Laptops with Blu-ray and CableCARD

Sony's AR series of VAIO notebooks with their Intel Core 2 Duo T7250 and T7500 processors are already in our catbird seat but now the company's goosed its 17-inch versions, giving them the ability to do a lot more both on the road and in the home theater. How does a Blu-ray drive on board sound to you? How about CableCARD?

AU: CableCARD sounds useless to me, thanks very much. Actually, does anyone know if Foxtel cards can be made to work in devices other than Foxtel's own boxes? Or is that considered a breach of their service Ts & Cs?

If you're a Blu-ray aficionado, your model would be the AR630E for $1700. If you want to hook it up to your cable service, get the AR660U with CableCARD inside for $2400, and if you have a hankering for both Blu-ray and cable TV watching, $3300 takes the AR690U with both inside. Desktop replacement? These laptops are getting powerful enough to be an everything replacement. [Sony]