Sony Teases With SonyDrive

It's hard to tell what this SonyDrive website is, partially because it's in Japanese, and partially because the product doesn't really look like anything we'd use. Judging from what's behind the bow, this can either be an industrial paper cutter, a 1980s electric typewriter, a gigantic notebook that can withstand a nuclear explosion, a scale for dogs, the PlayStation 4, the ashes of former PlayStation chief Kutaragi, a new MiniDisc Macro, a Bravia TV Shuffle, a Green-Ray movie player, the actual ending to Halo 3, or something we might actually buy. We'll see! [Sony]