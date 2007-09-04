Sony SRS-ZX1 Speakers Provide Extra Bass Via Mysterious "Mobius Duct"

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

sony-mobius-duct-speakers.jpgAside from the creepy robots and good food, there are other reasons to want to be Japanese — like Sony's SRS-ZX1 speakers. The shiny, metallically chic speakers come with a technology that Sony calls the "Mobius Duct" which supposedly creates a potent low-frequency response. The thing is, no one really knows what a Mobius Duct is, except a fancy way of saying "better bass than some other low-end speakers."

Duct aside, the speakers measure 3.1 x 6.6 x 7.4-inches — so, they're portable in a not-that-portable sort of way. They'll also have a built-in amp with 2x analog inputs and 20W x 2 channel output. The speakers will be out on October 20th, only in Japan, for Â¥49,350 or roughly $426. [Impress]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

