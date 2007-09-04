Sony SRS-ZX1 Speakers Provide Extra Bass Via Mysterious "Mobius Duct"

Aside from the creepy robots and good food, there are other reasons to want to be Japanese — like Sony's SRS-ZX1 speakers. The shiny, metallically chic speakers come with a technology that Sony calls the "Mobius Duct" which supposedly creates a potent low-frequency response. The thing is, no one really knows what a Mobius Duct is, except a fancy way of saying "better bass than some other low-end speakers."

Duct aside, the speakers measure 3.1 x 6.6 x 7.4-inches — so, they're portable in a not-that-portable sort of way. They'll also have a built-in amp with 2x analog inputs and 20W x 2 channel output. The speakers will be out on October 20th, only in Japan, for Â¥49,350 or roughly $426. [Impress]