Sony Playstation DUALSHOCK 3 Wireless Controller Officially Rumbly [UPDATED]

Kaz Hirai just announced it at TGS, in the US and Europe Spring 08, Japan in November. Ten titles supported including the new Metal Gear, no price yet. UPDATED: Game list below. [Kotaku]

DUALSHOCK(R)3 Wireless Controller with Rumble Feature to be Introduced for Playstation(R)3

TOKYO, Sept. 19 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. (SCEI) today announced that it would release DUALSHOCK(R)3 Wireless Controller, a new controller for PLAYSTATION(R)3 (PS3(R)) incorporating a rumble feature, in Japan in November as a separately sold accessory. It inherits the basic design and functionality of the popular PlayStation(R) controller, while keeping the high-precision, high response motion sensitive six-axis sensing system. Introduction to North American and European markets is expected in spring 2008. The added rumble feature, combined with the highly realistic motion sensitive six-axis sensing system, takes gamers deeper into the world of interactivity, delivering a more intuitive, realistic and immersive game play experience. The new controller will also benefit PS3 content creators, by giving them the ability to further expand their creative imagination. PS3 titles that are already in the market may become compatible with the rumble feature through software update. With DUALSHOCK 3 and the attractive lineup of PS3 titles incorporating the rumble feature, SCEI will introduce more new ways of enjoyment that can only be found on PS3, and will further redefine the world of entertainment.

LIST OF PLAYSTATION(R)3 TITLES COMPATIBLE WITH DUALSHOCK(R)3 IN JAPAN As of September 20th, 2007 (in alphabetical order of company name)

Title Name Developer/Publisher Vampire Rain -Altered Species- AQ INTERACTIVE Inc. BIOHAZARD(R) 5 CAPCOM CO.,LTD. Devil May Cry(R) 4 CAPCOM CO.,LTD. Dark Sector D3 PUBLISHER Inc. Burnout Paradise ELECTRONIC ARTS K.K. FIFA franchise (title name TBD) ELECTRONIC ARTS K.K. BUMPY TROT2 IREM SOFTWARE ENGINEERING INC. Dynasty Warriors 6 KOEI Co., Ltd. Fatal Inertia KOEI Co., Ltd. GI JOCKEY 4 2007 KOEI Co., Ltd. METAL GEAR ONLINE Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. METAL GEAR SOLID 4 GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. IMABIKISOU SEGA CORPORATION Blast Factor (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment echochrome Sony Computer Entertainment Folklore (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment FORMULA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment Go! Sports Ski (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment Heavenly Sword (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment MotorStorm (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Sony Computer Entertainment Destruction Resistance: Fall of Men (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment Super Stardust HD (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment TOY HOME Sony Computer Entertainment Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Sony Computer Entertainment Warhawk (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment

LIST OF PLAYSTATION(R)3 TITLES COMPATIBLE WITH DUALSHOCK(R)3 IN NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE *2 As of September 20th, 2007 (in alphabetical order of company name) Title Name Developer/Publisher The Darkness 2K Games Enemy Territory: Quake Wars Activision Soldier of Fortune Activision BIOHAZARD(R) 5 CAPCOM Devil May Cry(R) 4 CAPCOM N-Cube Creat Studios Warbit Creat Studios Dark Sector D3 PUBLISHER Turok Disney Interactive Highlander Eidos Kane & Lynch: Dead Men Eidos Burnout Paradise ELECTRONIC ARTS FIFA franchise (title name TBD) ELECTRONIC ARTS Legendary: The Box Gamecock To End All Wars Ghostlight RAGE id Software WarDevil - Unleash the Beast Ignition Entertainment Within Dynasty Warriors 6 KOEI Fatal Inertia KOEI METAL GEAR SOLID 4 GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS Konami Blacksite: Area 51 Midway TNA Wrestling Midway Unreal Tournament 3 Midway Wheelman Midway Cops (codename, title name TBD) Pyro Planet One (codename, title name TBD) Pyro Heroes over Europe Red Mile Entertainment Condemned 2 SEGA Iron Man SEGA The Club SEGA The Crucible SEGA The Incredible Hulk SEGA Blast Factor (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment echochrome Sony Computer Entertainment Elefunk Sony Computer Entertainment Folklore (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment FORMULA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment Go! Sports Ski (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment Heavenly Sword (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment High Velocity Bowling Sony Computer Entertainment MLB 08: The Show Sony Computer Entertainment MotorStorm (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment NBA 08 (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment PAIN Sony Computer Entertainment Rat Race Sony Computer Entertainment Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Sony Computer Entertainment Destruction Resistance: Fall of Man (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment Snakeball Sony Computer Entertainment SOCOM: Confrontation Sony Computer Entertainment Super Stardust HD (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment TOY HOME Sony Computer Entertainment Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Sony Computer Entertainment Warhawk (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment WipEout HD Sony Computer Entertainment GirpShift(R) Sony Online Entertainment NBA 2K8 Take Two Sports Destroy All Humans 3 THQ Stuntman Ignition THQ Assassin's Creed UbiSoft BEOWULF UbiSoft HAZE UbiSoft Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced UbiSoft Warfighter 2 (*1) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas (*1) UbiSoft Prototype Vivendi Games The Chronicles of Riddick: Vivendi Games Assault on Dark Athena (*1) Users will be able to enjoy the rumble feature through software update. (*2) Actual titles to be released may vary among countries and regions.