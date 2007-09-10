Citing their mole with a proven track record, Opposable Thumbs is reporting that the PS3 will re-emerge with two SKUs this holiday season: a $499 80GB model and a $399 40GB model. So if you want a $499 PS3, you might actually want to wait for it. The $100 cheaper 40GB model would be a great move, since it might just hit the sweet spot Sony's been missing since the launch. If this goes official, it'd be the best news we've heard about the PS3 in a while. Oh, and they might have Spidey 3 as the Blu-ray pack-in. Hurrah? [Opposable Thumbs]
Sony Planning Price Drop for 80GB PS3, New $399 40GB Model?
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.