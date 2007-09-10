Sony Planning Price Drop for 80GB PS3, New $399 40GB Model?

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

ps3399.jpgCiting their mole with a proven track record, Opposable Thumbs is reporting that the PS3 will re-emerge with two SKUs this holiday season: a $499 80GB model and a $399 40GB model. So if you want a $499 PS3, you might actually want to wait for it. The $100 cheaper 40GB model would be a great move, since it might just hit the sweet spot Sony's been missing since the launch. If this goes official, it'd be the best news we've heard about the PS3 in a while. Oh, and they might have Spidey 3 as the Blu-ray pack-in. Hurrah? [Opposable Thumbs]

