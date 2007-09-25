Sony Gives its Super-Mini Vaio U Series an Upgrade

Sony's pocket-sized U series Vaio has been updated, replacing the previous CPU, an Intel Core 2 Solo U2100 at 1.06 GHz with a Core Solo U1400 at 1.2 GHz. What else? Oh yeah, they've boosted the HD:That's now up to 40GB from 30GB, and there's also a port extender. Unchanged is the screen, still 4.5 inches and 1024 x 600 res, and the 1GB memory, Intel 945GMS Express chipset, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Again, like all of today's Sony stuff, next month's release seems to be limited to Japan just now. [New Launches]